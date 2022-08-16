Action and fear in the African jungle: Beast premiered | the daily

It’s weird that they thought of making a movie about a killer lion. People have phobias of sharks, snakes, spiders, bats, and various kinds of humans and supernatural beings, but no one has a phobia of a lion. One knows, of course, that it is a dangerous creature, and no person in their right mind wants to expose themselves to the extent of the aggression of its bites, its claws and its weight, but it is essentially the logical result of the application from our rationality to our self-preservation instinct.

The fact is that we do articulate our rationality with our preservation instinct, and given that classic cinema tends to arouse identification with the characters and we somewhat suffer from what they suffer, seeing ourselves in the situation of being with our loved ones within an isolated car in the middle of the jungle while a large and aggressive carnivore is very close to breaking the windows, we grab a tremendous julep.

Do not expect anything transcendent. The filmmakers wanted to increase the emotional game of the film a little and, to this end, they used artifices that are as if they were concocted by an outstanding student of a screenwriting course, that is, he does everything well, “as it should be”, but without too much flight. Then Nate, who is an American traveling to South Africa with his two daughters (one in her teens and one in her teens), feels guilty about the death of his wife and considers that he left the daughters behind in the past. Therefore, the last thing he would accept would be to commit an oversight that would harm them. On the other hand, the adventure, in which the father is going to perform heroically, but each one is going to do their part to get away, is going to contribute to the recomposition of a family that was broken. They are very classic frames, which we usually associate with Steven Spielberg. There is also a more transcendent line, of an ecological nature: the killer lion would be, in some way, reacting against the hunting of lions by humans, type “Nature’s rebellion against the species that disregards its mandates”. The music that plays, especially during the establishment (before the serious dangers begin), has an Afro-friendly air, as if it were the musical band of The Lion King (2019, by Jon Favreau), a little updated (going up a lot, the final song, at the beginning of the credits, is by Fela Kuti).

If those components of the film are half banal, the most substantial, which is the action, the suspense and the affliction, goes more than well. Beast She is very ingenious in plotting situations. There are always new problems, unexpected and quite plausible solutions, and when things threaten to go in circles, some new factor appears to rearrange everything in an interesting way. The four protagonists (Nate, his daughters, and the ranger who guides them on an excursion through a South African reserve) are always relocating in various configurations: someone is isolated, another person has to go looking for him, and to this end he leaves the other two less protected, and that’s where it goes. There are times when people are in the car, or in a cabin, or exposed with their bodies in the jungle, sometimes having all their agility, but, progressively, more injured or having to take care of someone battered.

There are very nice panoramic images, but there are also plenty of close-ups, which produce a lot of tension because one would want to scan the entire space around each beloved character, lest the silent predator be there, lurking. There is the artifice of horror movies, based on a certain recklessness of the characters: when Nate and the girls find refuge in the abandoned school, they open all the doors to ventilate the environment. Then we see shot after shot with the door in the background, wide open, which leads directly to the jungle, and we wait for the moment when the feline is going to poke its long-haired head out of it. The perverted functioning of our psyche means that, in addition to finding a certain adrenaline enjoyment in virtual fear, we increase it with an element of exasperation (“the whore who gave birth to him, close that door, idiot!”). Nate’s direct lunge at the lion, in which virtually every move involves badly tearing a piece of flesh from his body, has something of the bear’s attack in it. Revenant (2015, by Alejandro Iñárritu). The ending is also very ingenious: it is armed with elements planted from the beginning and yet we do not see it coming.

I don’t know details about the realization. I get the impression that the lions are essentially computer-made. They are much better than the computerized mammals of a decade or so ago: it is seen that the experience of the pseudo-versionlive of The Lion King left its fruit. The villainous lion, here, within a naturalistic framework, without anthropomorphic facial expressions, has that dirty character, interspersed with scars, much more so for the typology of Scar (2007) than for Simba’s.

I get the impression that the filmmakers carefully studied the masterpiece that is Jurassic Park (1993, by Spielberg), an inevitable reference for a group of characters in the jungle surrounded by predators. In any case, the imitated components of Jurassic Park they are processed with independence and originality: the film has its own texture. It is worth tanning that virtual safari, feeling fear and bitching about the door.