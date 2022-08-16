Acne: how to eliminate it according to the area of ​​​​the face

However, there is another common culprit here: your own dirty fingers. “The acne it can be caused by the transfer of fat and bacteria from the fingers to the skin of the face, ”adds Engelman. “It can be unconsciously, expressively, using our phones or applying products.”

How to fight acne around the mouth

In addition to using noncomedogenic products on the area, avoid touching your face and keep your hands clean just in case, Engelman advises. It also helps to treat any stains with a acne treatment.

eyebrows and beards

The acne of the eyebrows It’s usually an occasional occurrence, but its cause is fairly easy to pinpoint: “It’s usually the result of a pore or hair follicle becoming clogged with sebum, bacteria, and/or dead skin cells,” says Engelman. In other words, it’s a acne very normal, which is especially popular near hair follicles (hence beard acne also exists). Any acne type that forms at the sight of a hair is called “folliculitis” due to the hair follicle that resides there.

How to fight acne of the eyebrows and beard

The best way to fight folliculitis It is with good hygiene measures. “Be sure to wash and gently exfoliate your face regularly, and before waxing or trimming,” advises Engelman. “Treat any blemishes with a topical formula or dots for the acne”. And if you do apply any beard oil, to keep your whiskers soft and itch-free, make sure their oils are non-comedogenic, relying on oils like argan, grapeseed, sunflower seed, hemp seed, or sweet almond.

jaw and chin

The acne That appear on the jaw is more common in women than men, Engelman says, and they often manifest as hard bumps that don’t fill with pus. “It can indicate a hormonal imbalance, or stress, related to hormones,” he says. When women, in particular, experience jaw acne, this is usually aligned with your menstrual cycles. As for the chin, Bowes says diet can play a big role.

How to fight jaw acne

Since the jaw acne it is usually caused by internal factors, the best way to combat it is to balance the routine as best as possible: eat well, get enough sleep, that kind of thing. And you know what to do to mitigate the problem: a gentle cleanser, a toner, a moisturizer and spot treatments will help apprevent and minimize acne damage.

How to fight chin acne

“If it’s related to diet, it’s important to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables and just have a healthy and balanced diet. Be sure to seek help if an underlying condition is suspected,” explains Bowes.

Cheeks