A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s partner, accused of participating in a shooting

American rapper A$AP Rocky was charged –on Monday – for allegedly shooting a former friend in Hollywood last year.

The 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office said.

Mayers would have pointed the gun against his former friend during a fight in November.

In a subsequent confrontation between the twowould have shot him twice causing a “minor wound”, according to the police.

Mayers must appear again Wednesday before a Los Angeles court.

The author of ‘Praise the Lord (Da Shine)’ was arrested for the incident at the Los Angeles International Airport in Aprilwhen he arrived from Barbados on a private flight.

the american media they reported that he was on the island with his pregnant girlfriendRihanna.

The artist of hits like ‘Diamonds’ and ‘Umbrella’ gave birth to a boy on May 13 in Los Angeles.

In an interview with the magazine G.Q. released in May 2021, Mayers said Rihanna was the love of my life”.

Born in New York, Mayers he was previously arrested in Stockholm in 2019 following a street fight.

He was in custody in Sweden for more than a month in an event that attracted attention and benefited from a suspended sentence.

Rihanna would be the youngest billionaire in the United States

Rihanna has become one of the most famous international celebrities in the music industry, due to the long journey she has had in her professional career. The star has overcome all kinds of barriers on her way, positioning herself as one of the most recognized women today for her songs, style and projects.

In the midst of her maternal process after welcoming her firstborn, the fruit of her love with A$AP Rocky, the artist caught the attention of her loyal followers on digital platforms with a recognition she received in the last few hours. Barbadian singer was designated as the youngest billionaire in the United States, taking into account her beginnings from scratch and her own projects.

According to the recent ranking that was presented by the famous magazine Forbesthe interpreter of Bitch Better Have My Money took this position due to the evident economic growth that it has had over time with its companies, brands and investments. The category awarded this recognition to the also actress for build your fortune with work and entrepreneurship, leaving aside family or inheritance contributions.

The celebrity has conquered millions of people in the world with his presence in music, specifically in genres such as R&B and pop. Although he took an indefinite time away from the stage, many of his fans are still longing for the moment when he will announce a new artistic project to dance and sing.

Currently, in addition to captivating with various content on her official social media accounts, the music star has focused on expanding all her brands in the fashion industry, raising various ideas in the world of beauty and social stereotypes.

The interpreter of What’s My Name has a large fortune of 1,400 million dollars, due to her role as co-owner of the renowned makeup line Fenty Beautywhich was officially released in 2017.

Therefore, Kylie Jenner, the member of the Kardashian clan had been in charge of carrying this title of the youngest billionaire in the United States in 2019, after the magazine made a study of the earnings she had in her fortune. However, in 2022 this changed, as the organization reassessed the existing money and estimated the total to be under $1 trillion.

Rihanna, 34 years old, not only did she make it to the famous list, being the only woman under 40, but she became the first multi-millionaire in Barbados.

With information from AFP.