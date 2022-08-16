A$AP Rocky, partner of Rihanna, faces two charges of assault after participating in a shooting

Although the rapper A$AP Rocky is living one of the best stages of his life by becoming a father with the singer Rihanna, he also faces one of the biggest controversies of his life, as the Los Angeles Prosecutor’s Office decided to formally charge him for his alleged involvement in a shooting in November 2021.

According to information published by various international media, the famous 33-year-old faces two charges of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, this after he shot one of his former friends in a confrontation, causing minor injuries.

In April of this year Rocky was arrested and presented to the authorities; However, he managed to get out free after paying a bail of half a million dollars. It is said that at the time of his capture he was with the interpreter of “Umbrella” who was about to give birth. Rakim Mayers, rapper’s real name, will have to return to court this coming Wednesday, August 17.

“Firing a weapon in a public place is a serious crime that could have ended with tragic consequences, not only for the person attacked, but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said District Attorney George Gascon.

But this is not the first time that the father of Rihanna’s son faces serious problems with the law, in May 2019 he spent a month in preventive detention in Sweden, after participating in a fight where he was accused of trampling a man on the ground . In the end he was sentenced to pay 1,200 euros to the plaintiff.

