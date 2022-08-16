A$AP Rocky accused of shooting a person in Los Angeles
The event would have occurred last year and the victim would correspond to a former friend of the rapper.
This Monday Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rockyit was accused of allegedly shooting a former friend in Hollywood last year.
The 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, He faces two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon.The Los Angeles district attorney’s office said.
Mayers would have pointed the gun at the former friend during a fight in November.
In a subsequent confrontation between the two, I would have shot him twice causing a “minor injury,” according to police.
Mayers is due to appear again Wednesday in a Los Angeles court.
The author of “Praise the Lord (Da Shine)” was arrested for the incident at Los Angeles International Airport in April, while arriving from Barbados on a private flight.
US media reported that he was on the island with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna.
The “Diamonds” and “Umbrella” hitmaker gave birth to a boy on May 13 in Los Angeles.
In an interview with GQ magazine published in May 2021, Mayers said of Rihanna: She is the “love of my life.”
Born in New York, Mayers was previously arrested in Stockholm in 2019 following a street fight.
He was held in custody in Sweden for more than a month in an incident that attracted attention and benefited from a suspended sentence.
