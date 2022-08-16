A Minecraft player manages to mine the entire map

Possibly the most epic “no build” in Minecraft history.

Minecraft can not only boast of being the best-selling game in history, it also has one of the biggest maps of the current video game landscape. And it really has merit, because apart from its extension in square kilometers and its procedural generation, it must be taken into account that the Minecraft map is three-dimensional and has height and depth margins. Well, even with all this in mind, a player has been able to chop the entire Minecraft map.

It is a feat of the youtuber Minthical that has taken him 5 years of work and about 45 million blocks chopped to date. The task consists of chopping each and every one of the blocks from the surface to the final layer of bedrock. It’s not over yet, but it’s close

On August 12, the youtuber shared a new video showing his progress and he is very close to finishing. According to his calculations, it will be in September when he finally finishes chopping the entire Minecraft map. A really interesting video for Minecraft fans, since it also talks about the difficulties of this task, the construction of the world and a lot of statistical data for those who are good at math.

Normally we are used to Minecraft being the scene of totally impossible creations, such as recreating the Star Wars intro or merging Minecraft with Genshin Impact. bite for the pleasure of itching and emptying the Minecraft map is less common, but just as or more laborious.

