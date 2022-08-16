A Cuban doctor, a nurse and a relative of a patient are murdered in an armed attack registered in a hospital in Ecatepec

A cuban doctora nurse and the relative of a patient died after a armed attack in a hospital from the municipality of Ecatepec, Mexico state. The events occurred in the early hours of August 12, reported the State Attorney General’s Office.

sources of the Edomex Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Latinus that the doctor was of Cuban origin, however, they pointed out that he is not related to the brigade of medical personnel hired by the federal government.

In an information card, the Prosecutor’s Office explained that after the armed attack, elements of the municipal police, agents and experts from the Coordination of Expert Services went to the place to carry out the first steps.

The body of a 20-year-old woman, who worked as a nurse, as well as a 56-year-old woman, a relative of a patient. Meanwhile, the cuban doctor He was found wounded, so he was taken to a hospital where he died.

According to initial inquiries, two armed men entered the hospital and went to the reception area, where they asked for a patient and, since there was no record of her, they threatened an employee and forced him to open the access door to the medical care areas.

Later, the armed men went to the second level of the hospital where they detonated the weapons.

In social networks, relatives confirmed that one of the victims is Ernesto Oliva Legrahome doctor Cuban.

“Speechless. My cousin Che left from Cuba for Mexico, to be able to progress and he looks like this so young, they have shot him, mistaking him for another person,” lamented one doctor’s relative on Facebook.

At the Monday morning conference, Adam Augusto Lopez, Secretary of the Interior, denied having information about the death of the Cuban doctor in Ecatepec.

“It’s a little lie because we don’t have any report. What I could point out is that the Cuban doctors they are in Nayarit and Colima,” said the secretary.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that it opened an investigation folder for homicide and gunshot injuries.