8 strange requests made by stars to agree to sign a contract

From a wig-only room to toilet paper to match the complexion: here are the craziest demands the stars have in their contract

It is not news that international actors, singers and stars have some special requests included in their employment contract.

For example, it is well known that Julia Roberts had a nudity clause for decades, that Roger Moore asked for an endless supply of Montecristo cigars while playing James Bond, and that Paris Hilton requested unlimited live lobsters while filming one of her films. .

These are, however, only the most famous. In reality there are many celebrities who have included requests in their contracts … details.

Here they are.

The most absurd requests that can be read in the contracts of the stars

Katy Perry has specific requests about flowers

Katy Perry always knows what she wants on her tours. According to reports, for example, to the singer of Roar likes to have a snack before the concert with fruit and vegetables and prefers water dispensers over bottled water.

And is very demanding about the flowers in the dressing room: just wants white and purple hydrangeas, pink and white roses and peonies. If none of these flowers are available, they will settle for one composition of seasonal white flowers, including orchids. But he won’t accept anything else.

Tom Cruise doesn’t want his face used on merchandising

Tom Cruise is basically the definition you can read in a movie star’s dictionary.

This is why it is rather surprising that he has a written clause in his contract that prevents that his person is used for action figures, video games and other products.

George Clooney requires elaborate and purpose-built housing for him

An actor of George Clooney’s reputation will obviously never stay in a “simple” hotel room for the duration of a movie. For this, when he was working for the film Gravityhis contract included a clause providing for a luxury accommodation built for its exclusive use.

More specifically, Clooney requested that this accommodation have terraces and whirlpools, a basketball court and a landscaped garden, and that it be connected to a private beach.

Cher wants a hotel room just for her wigs

According to the British tabloid The Sunwhen the legendary singer played at London’s O2Arena in 2019, she made requests that included a slush machine and fountains of white and milk chocolate.

Also the singer is used to wanting an entire hotel room just to house her wig collection.

Justin Bieber only wants to eat dishes named after his songs

Since he’s one of the richest and most successful pop stars in the world, we could already imagine Justin Bieber making extravagant demands.

During his tours, the singer travels with one private chef preparing his meals. Bieber would therefore have asked that the dishes prepared by the chef were named after his hit songs.

Uma Thurman can fire co-stars and directors

In Uma Thurman’s contract for the film Eloise in Paris there was a rather peculiar clause.

The actress indeed he could veto decisions made by the film’s director or his co-stars. For all intents and purposes he could fire all his colleagues.

Johnny Depp gets paid even if he doesn’t work

One of the most coveted contractual clauses in Hollywood is that of “pay or play”which provides that a plaintiff is paid his negotiated feewhatever happens.

This is the case with Johnny Depp, who received payment for 16 million dollars from Warner Bros despite being fired from the third film by Fantastic Beasts.

Barbra Streisand wants toilet paper to match her complexion

After a supposedly traumatic experience, Barbra Streisand decided that every bathroom she would ever set foot in in her life should have peach-colored toilet paper to match her complexion.

Her contract also requires that rose petals be regularly placed in her bathrooms.