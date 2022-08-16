These are the 6 Android 13 settings that you must activate after updating to the new version of Android.

The first stable version of Android 13 is now official and has begun to arrive, today, at all 9 Pixel 4, 5 and 6 series devices.

This new version of Android has a wide variety of features and enhancementssome of which are not available at a glance and for this reason, we are going to reveal to you below The 6 settings that you have to activate as soon as you update to Android 13.

Change the language settings of each application

One of the novelties of Android 13 is that it allows you change the language of each app individuallyso that it is different from the one you use on the rest of your smartphone.

So for change the language in a specific app in Android 13 You just have to follow a few simple steps:

Access the information screen of the app in which you want to change the language

Click on the button Idiom

Select the language you prefer

Once this is done, this application will be displayed in the language you have chosen and the rest of the apps will do it in the default language of the phone.

Change the intensity of the vibration

In Android 13 you can customize the intensity of vibration in calls, notifications, alarms or multimedia content and thus prevent vibration be too quiet or too loud.

To configure the vibration intensity in Android 13 you just have to carry out the following actions:

Access the Settings of your Android mobile

Enter the section Accessibility

Click on the button Vibration and vibration when pressing

Move the slider in each of the categories to modify the intensity of the vibration

Use the navigation buttons to activate the Google Assistant

Android has adopted gestures as the standard method of navigation for some time now, but if you’re a fan of the three-button navigation bar, Android 13 allows you to activate Google Assistant from it simply by long pressing the home button.

This functionality It is not activated by default and to enable it you just have to do the following:

Open the Settings menu of your smartphone

Access the section System

Enter the section gestures and once inside press the button system navigation

and once inside press the button Click on the gear icon that appears to the right of the option Three Button Navigation

Tap the switch to the right of the option Press and hold Home to activate Assistant to activate it

Set the dark theme to activate when you go to sleep

Until now you could program the dark mode so that will be activated at sunset or at a specific timebut in Android 13 you can also program it so that come on when you go to bed thanks to the Rest Mode of the Digital Wellbeing application.

So, for what dark mode activates automatically when you go to sleep you just have to perform the following actions:

Access the menu of Settings from your terminal

from your terminal Enter the section Screen

Click on the option dark theme

Click on the button Programming

Select the option Activate at bedtime

Disable dual line clock on lock screen

In Android 12, when your lock screen didn’t have notifications, it showed you a large clock divided into two lines, but now Android 13 allows you to place this clock in the upper right corner of the screen as if it were a notification .

To activate this setting you just have to follow the following steps:

Open the Settings of your Android smartphone

Access the section Screen

Click on the button Lock screen

Click on the switch that appears to the right of the option clock on two lines

Control your smart devices without unlocking the terminal

Another of the improvements of Android 13 is that it allows you to control your smart home automation devices without having to unlock your phone. This setting is disabled by default, but to enable it you just have to perform the following actions: