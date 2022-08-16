45th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley: this is how HERALDO told it

Every August 16, on the occasion of the anniversary of his death, many Internet users remember one of the most popular artists of all time: Elvis Presley. And it is that although the years pass, and the decades, his legacy is still more alive than ever. Proof of this is that this year ‘Elvis’ was released, the film biographical musical of Baz Lurhman, that delves into the life of the rocker from the perspective of his relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, his enigmatic manager, who is brought to life in the film by actor Tom Hanks.

It was on a day like today in 1977 when the world said goodbye to the ‘king of rock’. The news, which shook the entire world, was published on the front page of HERALDO in its edition the following day:

“Elvis Presley, the king of rock & roll and one of the most popular American singers in the world, died today of a failure in the respiratory system in the city of Memphis (Tennessee). Presley, who was 42 years oldwas admitted in the early afternoon in an emergency unit of the Baptista hospital in this city in the central United States. The singer, who achieved worldwide fame in the mid-1950s and broke all the records of the time for record sales, was born in Tupelo (Mississippi) on January 8, 1935.. His personal style marked an era of American light song. In recent months, the singer had been hospitalized for vision problems and nervous tension.

In Memphis, where he set up his ‘Graceland’ mansion, thousands of fans gather each year around August 16 to celebrate ‘Elvis Week’. A party in which visitors, many of them characterized by the toupee and extravagant Elvis costumes, visitors can enjoy everything from dances and concerts to auctions of the artist’s objects, passing through the unmissable impersonators contest.