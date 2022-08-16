45 years after the death of Elvis Presley: long live the king

While working as a truck driver for Crown Electric Sam called him for a session, when he arrived at the studio he said “If I can get a white man to sing like a black man I’ll become a millionaire”, almost at the end of the session, with a somewhat disappointed Sam Phillips. , Elvis performed “That’s All Right”Sam was puzzled, “I don’t know what you did, but please do it again.” The recording was broadcast on July 8, 1954, the repercussion generated exceeded all expectations, “El Rey” was born.

Its revolution, the commercial explosion, the magnificent compositions, its brilliant stage display, the controversies, its decline and death place him at the top of Rock & Roll history, although the word “death” in him lost its meaning, no artist is still as alive as “Elvis”. Admired, revered, imitated, respected and remembered like no other artist, his legacy lives on in every corner of the world 45 years after his departure.

Elvis Presley’s jewelry collection up for auction

Riding the worldwide success of the biographical film “Elvis”the ex-wife of the artist announced that on August 27 a collection of jewels from the “King of Rock” will go up for auction.

It is a collection of jewels that Elvis Presley gave to his manager, Colonel Tom Parkerplayed in the film by Tom Hanks.

Priscilla Presley77, said she decided to support the auction in part because she was tired of seeing so many fake Elvis artifacts for sale.

The collection is made up of 200 items, including jewel-encrusted gold rings, cufflinks, watches and chains, which were brought together by GWS Auctions.

It also includes the guitar played by Elvis during his famous comeback television special (’68 Comeback Special), broadcast on NBC on December 3, 1968 and which marked the return of live performances by Presley, who had abandoned the tours seven years ago, when he devoted himself full time to his film career.

“There is so much product out there that is not authentic at all and that worries me. I want to know for sure that it will go to someone who will take care of it, I love it,” said the actress and businesswoman quoted by the ANSA agency .

Priscilla married Elvis in 1967, with whom she had an only daughter, Lisa-Marie Presley. The couple separated in 1972 and divorced in 1973.