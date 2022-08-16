10 Great Movies You Didn’t Know Were Based On Comics

We live in a time when the seventh Art draws heavily on adaptations of stories that first saw the light of day on paper.

Novels, comics or graphic novels have made the leap to the big screen over the decades. However, there seems to be a misconception that comic book adaptations are restricted to the superhero genre.

Obviously, it is not. Many great films drink from the original stories that were born in the vignettes of the “comiqueras” editorials.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we review 10 great movies that are adaptations of comics, although many ignore that fact.

A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE

Despite having a predilection for horror and science fiction, David Cronenberg signed the feature film A History of Violence in 2007.

Viggo Mortensen he plays a restaurant owner who easily dispatches two muggers who threaten him and his customers.

To profane eyes, A History of Violence may not seem like a film inspired by cartoons, but it is.

The film is based on the Paradox Press graphic novel of the same name, published by John Wagner in 1997 with illustrations by Vince Locke.

THE MASK

The Mask is one of the films that make up Jim Carrey’s 1994 Holy Trinity, along with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Dumb and Dumber.

The film adapts, in a comedic tone, the homonymous comics by darkhorse created by John Arcudi and Doug Mahnke between 1991 and 1995 in three limited series.

Unlike the film, the comics are much darker, satirical and violent, with less slapstick. However, the 350 million earned by the film make it a success.

KINGSMAN: SECRET SERVICE

Manners make the man, and sometimes they propel him from the pages of a good spy comic, even if it’s a rare genre these days.

Along these lines we find Kingsman: Secret Service, the adaptation of the comics illustrated by Dave Gibbons and written by Mark Millar.

Millar has seen many of his works adapted for the big screen, and his story of a spy agency operating, in part, out of a tailor’s shop was quickly accepted.

Currently, Vince Vaughn is preparing the shooting of the third installment, after taking a break to film a prequel.

FROM HELL

The story of Jack the Ripper does not require a comic to be known throughout the world. The legend of the serial killer of Victorian London is known all over the planet.

The 2001 adaptation, starring Johnny Depphas an impeccable workmanship that can easily make one believe that it is an adaptation of the legend of the infamous ripper of whitechapel.

Nevertheless, From hell It is based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Eddie Campbell.

MEN IN BLACK

the star of Will Smith he grew even brighter in 1997 when he joined the Men in Black in the film adaptation of the comics of the same name.

Taking into account the genre and tone of the film, it is easy to assume that it has comic inspiration, but the comics had less projection.

They were written by Lowell Cunningham and illustrated by Sandy Carruthers for Aircel Comics in 1990 and 1991.

The publisher became part of Malibu Comics and later Marvel, where they had a little more fame with the prequels and sequels, closer to the movies.

GHOST WORLD

GhostWorld introduced us to a very young Scarlett Johansson long before she became Marvel’s Black Widow.

The film focuses on the relationships between two young people and an older man and, in certain aspects, is far from the comic stereotype fixed by the general public.

However, it is inspired by the stories written and illustrated by Daniel Clowes for Fantagraphics Books between 1993 and 1997.

ROAD TO PERDITION

It is possible that some of you have left your ass twisted to see Road to Perdition in this listing, but that’s right, consolegas.

The amazing adaptation of Sam Mendes not only did it have a wonderful cast headed by Paul Newman, Tom Hanks and Daniel Craigbut rather adapts the homonymous graphic novel by Paradox Press.

Max Allan Collins and Richard Piers. Rayner were in charge of writing and illustrating, respectively, the graphic novel. The film only picks up the first of the four stories contained in the book.

This revenge set in the recession of the 30s, is inspired by classics like The Godfather, and the manga Lone Wolf and Cub.

THE RAVEN

Most remembered for the tragedy of its shooting, where Brandon Lee was shot dead, The Raven is a comic book adaptation that certainly evokes that reality for those familiar with darker comics.

James O’Barr he wrote the comics for Caliber Comic in 1989. The story was born out of another tragedy, as O’Barr wrote The Raven as therapy after the death of his fiancée in a car accident.

The adaptation, even with its differences, is a fantastic cult film that, even today, is still enveloped in that darkness resulting from its filming.

OLD BOY

Connoisseurs of manga culture will not be surprised that old boy be an adaptation of a manga Weekly Manga Action.

Garon Tsuchiya (Tsuchiya Garon) and Nobuaki Minegishi (Minegishi Nobuaki) were responsible for writing and illustrating, respectively, this vendetta that became one of the best-known neo-noir thrillers in South Korea.

After spending 15 years locked up in a hotel room, a man embarks on a revenge tour against those who destroyed his life.

NET

This action-comedy outshines its comic origins with an exceptional cast that includes Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren, Karl Urban, Brian Cox or Richard Dreyfuss.

However, RED is based on the comics of WildStorm and Homage Comics written by Warren Elliswith illustrations by Cully Hamner.

The story of a former operative that the government wants “permanently retired” had a sequel in 2013.

As you can see, there is a lot of variety when it comes to adapting comics to movies, and they don’t necessarily have to involve superpowers, lycra, and fancy suits.