WWE news: A ‘moving’ Raw show is expected – Seth Rollins, ‘hunted’ at GCW

– Sean Ross Sapp, a Fightful journalist, has indicated on his Twitter account that tonight we will have a “messy” Monday Night Raw show. This means that many unexpected things can happen. More details will likely be revealed by Sapp as showtime approaches.

– Through your official Twitter account, cody rhodes has hinted at his appearance in WWE Clash at The Castle. Everything indicates that he will not be medically ready to fight on the show, although a surprise appearance is not ruled out.

– Seth Rollins was present in the dressing room of GCW Homecoming 1, event held last Saturday in Atlantic City. The WWE superstar was caught between the curtains watching the match between Jon Moxley and Effy for the company’s World Championship. You can see the image that demonstrates it below.

– Ronda Rousey has opened up to WWE fans, despite getting off to a bad start on his return. At house shows she tends to be more mischievous than usual and interacts with the fans who attend. Last weekend, she took the phone of a fan who wanted to take a selfie with her, walked to the other side of the ramp, took a selfie with other viewers, and returned the phone to the fan in question. This is not the first time that Rowdy has made this kind of prank.

– Then we provide you with the full list of producers of the latest weekly shows from the WWE main roster, information courtesy of Sean Ross Sapp:



Producers WWE Raw August 8, 2022

Control, Alexa and Asuka Bianca promo: TJ Wilson

Angelo Dawkins vs. Seth RollinsKenny Dykstra

Ezekiel vs. Kevin OwensShawn Daivari

Judgment Day promo and match between Rey Mysterio vs. Finn BalorPetey Williams

Dana and Brooke and Tamina vs. Control: TJ Wilson

Lashley vs. Ciampa: Jason Jordan

omos vs. two local wrestlers: Kenny Dykstra

Ziggler vs. Gable: Shawn Daivari

AJ Styles vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes



Producers WWE SmackDown August 12, 2022

Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah vs. Shotzi and Xia Li: Kenny Dykstra

Drew McIntyre promo promo, and match with Madcap Moss against the Uso: Michael Hayes

Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar: Jason Jordan

Return of Hit Row: Shane Helms

Contract signing (Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler): Jason Jordan

Ricochet interview: Jamie Noble

Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura as Jamie Noble

– Liv Morgan has hinted at a change of look on social networks. The superstar has posted an edited image with dark hair after hinting to a fan that her change could come about. You can see the image below.

