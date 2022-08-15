WWE: Butch could change his name to Pete Dunne

Some days ago, Butch made some changes to your personal account Twitter that caught the attention of fans: he returned to his original name “Pete Dunne”something that raised suspicions that he could return to his old character from Bruiserweight.

In March of this year, Pete Dunne left WWE NXT to get to Friday Night SmackDown and team up with Ridge Holland (they were already paired on the black and gold mark) and Sheamus. In addition to this, his name was changed to “Butch”, in addition to a more quarrelsome character with anger issues.

However, fans did not like that change, as Pete Dunne made his fame as The Bruiserweight and changing it was not well seen. This Saturday, Butch shared a photo where he is seen with Holland attacking Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan during a program NXT in September 2021, when he still had his old character.

Interestingly, weeks before, Dunne posted another even more suggestive photo where he is seen posing with the WWE United Kingdom Championship and with the legend “Probably”and a reference to Clash at the Castlethe company’s next PLE in Cardiff, Wales, September 3.

