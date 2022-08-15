With a movie theater and more: this is Will Smith’s 2 million dollar mobile home

Will Smith bought a large caravan in the year 2000, we give you a tour so you can see its interior!

Will Smith has earned a very important place in Hollywood thanks to his participation in films such as unexpected beauty, Gemini Project, Hancock, Aladdin and more. Thanks to these film projects, the actor has gathered a large millionaire heritage; according to celebrities Net Worththe fortune of Smith amounts to 350 million dollars, money that allows him to have access to luxurious properties and means of transportation, such as his trailer.

Since 2000, the Smith family has had a mobile home in which they travel frequently. was the company Anderson Mobile States the one that built a large caravan for the actor.

With a movie theater and more: this is Smith’s 2 million dollar mobile home

According to El Clarin, Will Smith and his mobile home are inseparable, since he even travels in it on the highways of the United States to attend his filming.

“With this monster he attended some of the most important shoots of his career, like the movie that became ‘Muhammad Ali’as well as for ‘In search of the happiness’ or the third episode of ‘Menu in Black’«.

The Smiths’ mobile home is called ‘The Heat’ and features two stories, a movie theater, a fully equipped kitchen, a dining room, a sofa bed and automatic doors. The most amazing thing is that the interior has the option to expand up and to the sides. Don’t miss what it’s like inside!