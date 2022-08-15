Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith appear together for the first time since the Oscars slap
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith seemed in good spirits walking as Smith waved. This episode is the first in which they are seen in public together after the slap at the Oscars that Smith gave Chris Rock, on March 27.
People magazine published that the images were taken of the couple while enjoying an afternoon date at a restaurant called Nobu Malibu, on Saturday, August 13.
Two weeks ago the actor released his last apology for slapping Rockwhich was broadcast in a video on social networks.
The actor published on July 29 a video in which apologizes for his “unacceptable behavior” and tells his partner to speak when he wants.
“I feel like a shit ***”, expressed the actor in the video, his first public and forceful audiovisual apology after the event that occurred at the Oscar gala -Smith had already apologized in a message on Instagram the day after the event-.
“I reached out to Chris and the message he got back to me is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will. So I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here when you’re ready to talk.”