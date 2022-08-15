Will Smith and Jada Pinkett reappear together for the first time after the Oscars 2022 – El Financiero

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith reappeared together for the first time in months after they attended the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood in March, where he won an Oscar for best actor.

That day he also starred in a scandalous slap at comedian Chris Rock, after he talked about Jada Pinkett’s hair, who suffers from alopecia; the blow brought consequences to Smith like the cancellation of projects and being vetoed during 10 years of the event.

Both celebrities were captured in photographs of various media, they were seen holding hands when leaving a restaurant in California, United States, they were in Nobú.

Noticing the cameras, Jada took Will Smith’s shirt and they smiled calmly and continued walking. The images appeared in various local media and on social networks.

Jada had previously commented that she was hopeful that Will Smith and Chris Rock would reconcile; also a close source told U.S. Weekly that she was not angry with her husband, but I wish he hadn’t gotten up from his seat at the Dolby Theater.

“She is not one of those women who needs protection. He didn’t need to do what he did, she didn’t need protection. She is not a wall flower. She is a strong, stubborn woman and can fight her own battles”, commented a person who knows the couple in April.

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock

Will Smith used his networks a couple of weeks ago to apologize. Smith posted a video sitting down wearing a gray T-shirt and white cap, addressing the camera directly and answering questions about what happened at the Academy Awards.

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at the time, I am deeply sorry.”

The actor also apologized to Chris Rock’s familyespecially with his mother who declared to U.S. Weekly: “When he slapped Chris, he slapped us all. He really slapped me.”

“I didn’t realize how many people were hurt at the time,” Smith said.

Likewise, he apologized to his own family “for the tension it caused us all” and to his fellow Oscar nominees for having “stolen and tarnished their moment.” He also clarified that his wife, Jada PinkettHe had nothing to do with the incident.