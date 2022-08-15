Will Smith and Jada Pinkett reappear together after the Oscars | Photos

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 08.15.2022 09:51:00





For the first time after several months, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith were captured together by different photographers who quickly shared the images on social networks; The last appearance of the celebrity couple was at the Oscar 2022 awards ceremony, in March of this year, where the actor from I’m legend starred in a controversial moment with Chris Rock.

A couple of weeks ago, Will Smith shared a video on his social networks where he talked about what happened with Chris Rock at the Oscars award ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and clarified that he sought out the comedian, Chris Rock to apologize

Everything seems to indicate that the Hollywood actor seeks to turn the page of the controversy and continue his life as he had been doing normally, since a couple of days ago he appeared with his wife in a restaurant in California . In the photographs as well as in the videos broadcast on social networks, they can be seen happy.

Neither of the two artists dressed ostentatiously or sought attention with their costumes, both wore casual clothes. Both celebrities realized that they were being photographed but at no time did they try to hide or run away. quickly of the place.

Noticing the paparazzi, Jada Pinkett clutched Will Smith’s shirt, who just smiled at the photographers outside the restaurant.

jk