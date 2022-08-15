Will Smith and Jada Pinkett reappear for the first time since the Oscars

Almost 5 months after the uncomfortable moment he starred in Will Smith by slapping Chris Rock to ‘defend’ his wife, Jada Pinkett Smiththe marriage reappeared for the first time and they looked more united than ever.

Will and Jada were captured yesterday while walking holding hands through Malibu, on the one hand, the leading actor of ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ wore a navy blue polo shirt with print, pants and a cap in black, while his wife and mother of his children Jaden and Willow, wore a long-sleeved zip-up jumper in black, to which he added a flannel shirt with a plaid print tied at the waist, sunglasses, a purse and jewelry.

(Will Smith and Jada Pinkett captured in Malibu / Instagram)

Although they appear neutral in the photos, the couple is said to have been in a cheerful mood and even Will Smith greeted the paparazzi waiting for him to leave.

(Will Smith with his wife Jada Pinkett / Instagram)

It must be remembered that the incident between Will and Chris Rock occurred at the 94th Oscars and arose because the comedian made jokes about Jada’s alopecia problem, a situation that did not seem to anyone and that caused Will went on stage and slapped Rock hard, causing a moment of uncertainty between the guests and production.

(Moment of Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock / AFP)

So far, both Will and Jada have already spoken on several occasions about the situation, on the one hand, she took advantage of her Facebook ‘Red Table Talk’ program and commented “They are two intelligent and capable men, I hope they have the opportunity to heal , talk about this and reconcile.

While her husband made a video to vent and issue a public apology, in addition to assuring that his colleague did not want to speak with him, “I contacted Chris and the message I received is that he is not ready to talk, and when he is, It will. So I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable. And I’m here when you’re ready to talk.”

For his part, Chris Rock has issued few statements, most in his comedy shows, “Anyone who says that words hurt has never been punched in the face,” he said in one of his presentations.