Why do I keep doing this? I Survive Nicolas Cage’s Latest Gore Madness on Prime Video – CINEMABLEND

Gone are the days when the Californian actor worked under Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese or David Lynch. Currently, the interpreter combines author works with mediocre productions.

All moviegoers have some guilty pleasure: those movies or performers that we know are bad but still keep all our love and devotion for them. In my case it is the actor Nicolas Cage. My admiration for the Californian actor began in the mid-1990s when, after winning the Oscar for Best Male Performance for his role in Leaving Las Vegas, the prolific nephew of Francis Ford Coppola became the biggest action movie star in Hollywood. In those times, the career of two totems like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone began to show signs of fatigue and the viewer was looking for a new hero more than walking, who would take over from another cult figure of celluloid: Bruce Willis.

It was at the time that a young director with only one film behind him (Two Bad Cops) named Michael Bay would select Cage as co-star, alongside Sean Connery, in the adrenaline-pumping film The Rock. After winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for a highly dramatic role, the Californian interpreter changed register to put himself in the shoes of an FBI chemist who is sent on a suicide mission in Alcatraz prison where he must put an end to the plans of some ex-military men who have made use of a lethal substance with which They intend to blackmail the United States government. After this blockbuster, other similar roles came into his hands, such as Con Air (Convicts in the air), Face to face, 60 seconds or The search.

Cage was already one of the most renowned actors in Hollywood and was about to fulfill his childhood dream when director Tim Burton called him to play his favorite comic book character in Superman Lives. But, the project was canceled and Cage suffered one of the biggest setbacks of his career. to that cancellation, as if it were a bad omen, it was followed by some black clouds that flew over the personal life of Nicolas Cage: divorces, scandals and bankruptcy. Converted, in spite of himself, into an Internet meme, the protagonist of Arizona Baby was relegated to starring in increasingly precarious productions in order to be able to face the debts that drowned his battered economy. It was then that he had to sign for productions as crazy as Banished, Disappeared Without a Trace or the infamous Men of Valor.



splendidfilm GmbH



When it seemed that Cage’s career was taking the path of quality independent cinema with applauded productions such as Mandy or Pig, the actor signed with the Screen Media company to star in Willys Wonderland, a film with a curious premise: the Hollywood legend had to face this comedy horror with touches of action to a group of animatronic pets in a tape that promised an unleashed Cage and large doses of fun and gore. But, unfortunately, everything remains in borage water.

Nicolas Cage, his castle and his tomb-pyramid: 10 crazy facts to love the protagonist of ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’

Directed by B-series film specialist Kevin Lewis, the film starts with credit titles reminiscent of the letter format used by computers of yesteryear such as the Commodore 64 or the Spectrum, which gives clues about the type of low-budget production which we are going to face. Nicolas Cage plays a tough guy driving down a highway, until his car blows out its tires after running over a spike trap. After the incident, you will be picked up by a friendly driver who offers to take the car to his workshop, and there he informs you that you have to pay for the repair but that unfortunately you cannot pay by credit card and there is no ATM where you can get money. To pay off the repair debt, he offers to work at a place that was once a place where the town’s children celebrated birthdays and parties, called Willy’s Wonderland. There he will begin to clean the dilapidated place surrounded by some of the most sinister animatronics. Meanwhile, some young people from the town go to the place with the intention of reducing Willy’s Wonderland to ashes since there seems to be something evil there.

After its premiere, the critics were primed with it. For example, journalist Kevin Maher of The Times defined it as “a fudge that is not scary and has no witAlso Donald Clarke wrote about it in the Irish Times: “If you don’t have a spear to your head you’d hardly say it’s a good movie.” Brian Tallerico of rogerebert.com goes one step further and describes it as “a movie that looks like it was conceived during a drinking game. They were all drunk and had a bet to see who would come up with the most ridiculous idea to produce.”



splendidfilm GmbH



Although the idea may seem attractive to see a battle between a Cage who does not utter a single word in the entire film -and who makes use of all kinds of poses and trademark gestures- breaking his face with some animatronics, while consume soft drinks -like a kind of Popeye- while playing pinball, joke takes too long (and that does not reach 90 minutes in length). I don’t know why – except for the fact of paying the bills – Cage has gotten into such a very poor work, with low production values, which exudes the aroma of a very low-budget film on all four sides. The Californian interpreter is accompanied by a young cast of unknown faces whose interpretations do not come to blush, but they remain very fair. Although, it’s fair to say that the film doesn’t take itself seriously at all and they haven’t been cut off by the amount of blood and gore we see on the big screen.

Willy’s Wonderland It is available within the Amazon Prime Video catalog, along with other films by the actor such as Color Out of Space, Jiu Jitsu or Like Wild Dogs. You can still enjoy in theaters the hilarious comedy The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent in which Cage plays himself and whose trailer we leave you below these lines.