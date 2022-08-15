why didn’t he get the part?

Leonardo DiCaprio credit: Bang Showbiz

The film director Michael Mann has taken advantage of his last interview to reveal a curious anecdote related to the long career of the already Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio. In 1995, and if the project had gone ahead, the American actor could have played the late James Dean in a biopic that, who knows, might have become a hit with critics and audiences alike.

Unfortunately, we will never know what would have happened if that fantasy had come true. The truth is that Michael Mann ended up discarding the idea to focus on the preparations for ‘Heat’, one of the most acclaimed films of his career and provided with a spectacular cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Jon Voight, Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd and Val Kilmer are its protagonists.

But before changing the third, the filmmaker had already ruled out the possibility that Di Caprio was going to star in that flashy and finally buried project. Although the then 19-year-old performer gave a masterful audition and was very good on camera, his director and producers considered the artist too young, wishing he was at least three years older.

“We had a wonderful script and then we wondered who could bring someone like James Dean to life. And I found this guy who I thought could do it, but he was too young. That guy was Leonardo DiCaprio. We did a screen test on him and It was great. At one angle he looked perfect, brilliant, James Dean himself. But when he turned his face the other way, it was a resounding ‘no,’ he was just a kid,” Michael Mann told Deadline.