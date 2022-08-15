Why are beans good for health? Expert counts all the benefits they have

The Beans have established themselves as one of the foods most important and outstanding that we have in the country, many allusion is made to the fact that they have been present in Mexican food since pre-Hispanic times. The nutritional contribution that they can have is enormous and rarely have we really given it the importance it deserves and the real recognition for the great benefits it would have on health.

Given this, the team gastrolabhad the opportunity to talk with the teacher in Community Nutrition and Outside Advisor to the United States Bean CouncilFernanda Alvarado, so that she can tell us a little more in detail about everything that hides the beans in their nutrients and how we can add it, correctly, to our daily diet. One of the legumes important ones has begun to gain recognition in recent years, but not enough.

Related news

According to the expert, it is known that there are many benefits revolving around beans, one of them is the fact that it is a superfood that can be extremely good for your health, being a great ally to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer. This is very important, because there is even a study endorsed by Cambridge Universitywhere he supports the theory regarding the prevention of cancer, among which the colon cancer.

Related news

Although a myth has been created around the beansspeaking on the subject of starchthis should not influence the people who turn out to be sensitive, intolerant or allergic to glutenbecause it is actually a gluten free food. Due to its high content of antioxidants Y anti-inflammatoriesthe beans It will also be a great option to protect us from Free Radicals, which he explains can even be present in various foods.

Talking a little about what they are Beans and the myths that revolve around the caloric intake, ensures that the fear of it should be lost, because today it has been highlighted that far from looking like a bad carbohydrate, it will help reduce weight and lose those pounds of more than bother us. Explain that it is an option that will generate a feeling of satiety and will also prevent you from consuming more food than necessary.

What is the consumption recommendation?

Alvarado tells us that for a minimum amount per person, should be at least 1/2 cup, yes what we seek is to obtain all the nutrients that the Beans they have to contribute in our day to day. However, it also ensures that people who have not yet entered this world of legumes, they should start with a small amount first and gradually increase it. ensures that even you could consume up to 2 cups of beans without any problem.

As for the way to consume it, he assures that it can be in different recipes, either as main dish or as a Garrisonalso highlighting that it should be thought of as a main element for consumption and not as such just a companion, because having some other foods What rice, vegetables or fruits. He also says that the idea is to play with the ingredients and give the recipes a twist.