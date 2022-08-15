Who is Adam Sandler’s wife and what is she famous for?

american actors Adam Sandler and Jacqueline Samantha Titone (better known as Jackie Sandler), are one of the most beloved and solid couples in Hollywood. They have known each other for more than 20 years and have formed a beautiful family with their daughters Sadie Madison and Sunny Madeline.

Adam and Jackie Sandler, They met in the late 90’s, on the set of the movie “A Great Dad”where her husband was the protagonist, along with the brothers Dylan and Cole Sprouse, while she had a special participation as a waitress.

After that brief interaction during the filming of “A Cool Dad”, Adam Sandler fell in love with Jacqueline Samantha, who was invited to participate in the film, thanks to the intervention of actor Rob Schneider. Although her performance was brief, she was most pleased, as she was able to meet the actor she admired so much and who, a few years later, would become her husband.

Jackie and Adam Sandler were married in 2003, the fruit of their love they had their two daughters and currently, they have been married for almost 20 years.

The actress jackie sandleris 47 years old and is originally from Coral Springs, Florida, United States, recognized for acting in several of her husband’s films, including “The Devil’s Son”, “Paul Blart: Mall Cop”, “They are like children”, “Sandy Wexler” and others.

The wife of the also screenwriter and film producer Adam Sandler, has had television projects, such as the series “Rules of engagement” and “Kevin can wait”.

In his social networks, the actor nominated for the Golden Globes, in the category “Best Actor – Comedy or musical”, He does not constantly share photos with his wife, but when he does, he melts the hearts of his thousands of fans by showing his loving side..

We recommend you read:

“22 years ago today we looked into each other’s eyes and fell deeply, I will look forward to the next 22, young lady. I love you my eternal girl,” he said a couple of years ago, commemorating one more anniversary of that occasion when they met.