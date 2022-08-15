While Vela has a 6 million dollar mansion, the cost of Campos’ luxurious house

The difference of houses between Jorge Campos and Carlos Vela

August 14, 2022 11:10 p.m.

Mexican striker Carlos Vela, after leaving Europe to reach the comfort of the MLS, received a house valued at 6 million dollars where he lives with his family, for his part Jorge Campos, without doing much, now lives in a luxurious mansion in California.

During the interview that Jorge Campos had with the Golden Scorpion, he revealed that he lives comfortably in California in a house with his relatives, in addition to being near the sea in Santa Monica.

More news from the Mexican team:

* Neither Chicharito nor Lozano, the best Mexican player for FIFA and will be in Qatar

* Martino refuses to call him and what Chicharito thinks of Mexico vs. Argentina

According to several real estate portals, the residences in Santa Monica range between 5 to 9 million dollars depending on the characteristics of the home, since several of them have a swimming pool, gym and recreation area, such as the house that Jorge Campos owns.

Fields or Sailing? Who is the best costeño del Tri

If Carlos Vela and Jorge Campos have something similar, it is that they like to live in the sea, since both are natives of very representative Mexican coasts. Although Vela has been recognized as one of the best strikers, Campos undoubtedly gets all the applause, as they have even paid tribute to him as part of one of the most representative soccer drawings, the “Super Champions” series.