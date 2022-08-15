which one suits me, what differences do they have between them and with which one I have a greater saving in my purchases

Sam’s Club is an American supermarket chain distinguished for selling to its customers products in considerable quantities or in packages that are too large, just as we would buy in a store or warehouse.

In addition to this, the store has added to its catalog different types of electronics such as batteries, security cameras, consoles, computers, Apple products, smartphones, tablets, video game accessories, televisions and much more, and great discounts, in some seasons.

However, in order to access these products it is necessary to acquire one of the three available memberships: Classic, Plus and Benefits. But if you have doubts about which one suits you best, according to the type of user and use you would give it, in Xataka Selection We have prepared this note with the differences between the three types.

Classic Membership





The Sam’s Club Classic Membership costs 500 pesos per year, with the option to acquire an additional one for only 250 pesos. That is, for half the price of the main one.

Being the most basic of the three, its main benefits are. to do with being able to access its large catalog of products, as well as having access to an exclusive coupon bookthrough your application, where we will have additional discounts.

Membership Benefits





Benefits is distinguished by having promotions and discounts in stores Suburbia, Conair, Salud Digna, The Anglo, Planet English, Max, Bookmate, Calvin Klein, Botanicus, BodyBrite and Berlizt, which are constantly updated on the Sams Benefits page or through the same application for iOS and Android.

The cost of this is 650 pesos per year and 325 for having an additional. It also offers up to 50% discount on the travel platform of the same store, and the benefits of the classic.





Finally, we have the Plus Membership, which has all the benefits of the previous two, with the addition of having exclusive discounts outside the storeand additional to those given in the previous one, in the Gymboree and Dentalia stores.

The cost of this will depend on the user, since as stipulated in its terms and conditions it is different by user and point of sale. In our case the cost was 850 pesos and the additional 550 pesos.

Also, refunds us 2% of all our purchases and this money is used primarily to pay for the renewal of the membership, or to pay for some purchases. Finally, they offer unlimited free shipping on our orders of 999 pesos and up, with a limit of 32 items per order.





