What to see today | Rehash night of ‘Let yourself be loved’ and cinema with ‘Grease’ and ‘The italian jobs’

the 1 of TVE pays tribute tonight (10:05 p.m.) to Olivia Newton-John, the actress and singer who died this past Monday at age 73, with the issuance of ‘Grease’, his greatest success. The film tells the love story between the ‘bad boy’, Danny Zuko and the innocent Sandy Olsson. They both meet during the summer and when they say goodbye, neither of them thinks that they will see each other again. The truth is that they will coincide in September at the same institute, where their love story is complicated.

Telecinco

The rehash of ‘Let yourself be loved’ returns to Telecinco on Saturday night (22:00 hours). The space presented by Toñi Moreno recalls some of his best moments from the deliveries broadcast this season in prime time.

The sixth

‘laSexta noche’ is once again laSexta’s bet (9:30 p.m.) this Saturday. This week, Verónica Saenz and Antonio Pérez Lobato will lead the space that will analyze the political, economic and social current affairs of our country with their usual group of collaborators and analysts.

Antenna 3

Antenna 3 program a new screening of the movie ‘The Italian Job’ (10:10 p.m.). A gang of thieves led by a veteran (Donald Sutherland) sets out to pull off a robbery in Venice planned by the clever Charlie Croker (Mark Wahlberg), but the gang is betrayed by one of its members. To get the loot back, they decide to pull off another heist, but that means hacking into Los Angeles’ traffic control system, manipulating it, and creating the biggest gridlock in history.

Four

A new showing of the film ‘Stuber Express’ (10:15 p.m.) occupies prime time on Cuatro. The life of a mild-mannered Uber driver, Stu (Kumail Nanjiani), suddenly changes when a passenger (Dave Bautista) gets into his vehicle, who turns out to be a police officer on the trail of a brutal killer. Stu is forced to fight to save his life, starring in a mission in which he never asked to participate, and whose main objective is clear to him since he discovers what is happening: to obtain the five rating stars in this eventful journey.