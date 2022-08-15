What to learn from Jordan Peele, the comedian and storyteller who…

seldom the social cinema finds its audience, the kind of cinema that has a lesson for our society but exposed so explicitly seems more like a class than a piece of entertainment. That doesn’t happen with movies. jordan peelereferring to the american comedy until the terrifying “Let me out” (2017) premiered. The filmmaker owns the two highest-grossing openings in the United States for non-franchise stories.

Synopsis: For Chris and his girlfriend Rose, the time has come to meet the future in-laws, so she invites him to spend a weekend in the country with her parents. At first, Chris thinks the parents’ “overly” accommodating behavior is due to his nervousness, but after a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to discover an unimaginable truth.

The film became one of the biggest successes in recent cinema: economically (grossing 255 M on a budget of 4.5 M), academic (4 Oscar nominations) and cultural. spoilers of “Let Me Out”, one of the key points is the scene in which the protagonist has managed to escape and then a police car appears. In any horror movie, the viewer would be safe. However, being the black protagonist, one feels terror because we know how bad the situation could go. That, as our friend Tarantino would say, is high-level subversion.

Despite the many messages that Peele may always want to convey wraps them in a great story, whether it’s a romantic comedy that changes its genre or a horror film with humorous cues. In that sense, there is always something for everyone, many layers to delve into, but as a base, entertainment.

In his second film, “Nosotros” (2019), practically replicated the economic success (254M on a budget of 20M) and a little less than cultural and academic. Synopsis: Adelaide Wilson is a woman who returns to her childhood home on the coast with her husband, Gabe, and her two children. As night falls, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands in front of the house.

The surprise effect regarding high quality black horror it may dissipate but “We” is superior in terms of pace and direction. Nor does it have a great mystery, in exchange we have higher quality sequences, nothing is superfluous, everything is of great interest and it has great (especially the ending) great cinematographic virtuosity.

Fear motivates him to write. Apparently his scripts always start with his biggest fears. ‘I wrote “Let me out” as a warning that despite having an African-American president, racism still existed. However, when I wrote “Nostros” it was to talk about what scares me the most: myself.’

‘Narrative is one of the few ways to create empathy. Not by telling him you have to be aware and feel more for others but rather you make him feel empathy because they are experiencing it through entertainment.’

Before these two films, Peele He was well known for his work on Comedy Central. doing comedy sketches. They are practically mute so they can be understood without speaking English well, they are hilarious and time thieves if I come across them on YouTube.

And the new movie Peele opens this Friday. Synopsis: Two residents of a remote town in the interior of California make an unusual and chilling discovery…

I have tried to stay away from trailers but we can see in his images great influence of Steven Spielberg from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”. As there is still a week left, I leave you Jordan Peele’s favorite horror movies: “Halloween”, “Jaws”, “Nightmare on Elm Street”, “Under the Skin”, “The seed of the devil”, “Critters”, “The Glow”, “CHUD”, “Alien” and “Let me in”.