What relationship does Ariana Grande have with BTS Jimin’s new album?

The members of BTS staged a few weeks ago one of the most tearful moments of K-Pop in recent years, after announcing that they would reduce their group activities to focus on their solo projects. Since then, we have had hot new releases like Jungkook’s collaboration with Charlie Puth, and now it looks like one of the next group members to have their breakout moment will be Jiminthanks to his first solo album.

What very few BTS fans expected was have news so soon of the possible sound of this long-awaited solo debut by Jimin: Tommy Brown He will be one of the producers who will participate in the preparation of this album and, probably, of the main single that will serve to promote it. This producer is known as ‘TB Hits’ for his great ability to produce great successes in the American market. The Weeknd, Blackpink, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande They are, among others, some of the most important artists who have managed to have very recognized singles thanks, in part, to the work of Tommy Brown.









This information has been made known to the public after the producer himself share a picture of him with Jimin and other members of your team; an image that has gone viral in just a few minutes, like almost all the content that has some relationship with the members of BTS. Nothing is known yet about the possible release date of this first Jimin album, but if it is still in the music production phase, there may still be Several months for the official launch. We’ll have to wait patiently and imagine, based on Tommy Brown’s previous works, what his album will sound like! Although knowing how much they have liked the releases of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, there is not much to fear.