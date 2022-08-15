On a day like today, August 15, 1998, the terrorist group Real IRA commits an attack in the center of the city of Omagh (Northern Ireland). The car bomb exploded in a central street of the city and killed 29 people, including two Spaniards, Fernando Blasco, 12, and the monitor Rocío Abad, 29. Both were part of a group that carried out a summer course in Ireland and that day they crossed the border to visit Northern Ireland, enveloped at that time in a climate of optimism after the signing four months before the Good Friday Agreement that would end the Northern Ireland Conflict.

On August 15, but 2021, Taliban take Kabul (Afghanistan) after 20 years. That same day, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior government officials leave the country. The fall of Kabul is part of the Taliban offensive that followed the withdrawal of NATO troops from the country that same year.

What happened on August 15?

1914: Official opening of the Panama Canal with the passage of the Ancón ship.

1943: Inauguration of the Naval Military School of Marín in Pontevedra.

[1945: Surrender of Japan in World War II.

1948: Proclamation of the Republic of Korea.

1969: Opening of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival in New York. It is considered the most important festival in the history of rock music.

1985: Robbery at the headquarters of Banco Hispano Americano in Barcelona. The thieves made a tunnel 300 meters long and the loot exceeded one billion pesetas.

nineteen ninety five: Los del Río released their album “Macarena” in the United States.

2017: The FARC ceases to be an armed movement after ending the delivery of weapons.

Who was born on August 15?

1527: Fray Luis de León, Spanish poet.

1769: Napoleon Bonaparte, Emperor of France.

1907: Carmen Conde, Spanish writer.

1944: Sylvie Vartan, French actress and singer.

1972: Ben Affleck, American actor.

1990: Jennifer Lawrence, American actress.

Who died on August 15?

1935: Paul Signac, French painter.

1966: Benito Villamarín, Spanish industrialist and former president of Real Betis Balompié.

2006: Carlos Luis Alvarez, Cándido, Spanish journalist.

2013: Rosalía Mera, Spanish businesswoman, co-founder of Inditex.

2015: Rafael Chirbes, Spanish writer.

2021: Gerd Müller, former German soccer player.

What is celebrated on August 15?

Today, August 15, the world relaxation day.

Horoscope for August 15

Those born on August 15 belong to the zodiac sign Leo.

Santoral of August 15

Today, August 15, is celebrated Santa Maria del Alba; The Assumption of the Virgin Mary and Saint Stanislaus of Kostka.