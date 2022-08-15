What eight actors have dressed as superheroes?









It hit newsstands in April 1938 in a 13-page Action Comics story written by Jerry Siegel and drawn by Joe Shuster. What no one suspected then is that the ban on a new genre was opening: that of superheroes. Since then the superman popularity He has not stopped growing and is the most beloved hero on the entire planet for what he represents: Superman is a model of kindness in times of crisis. Their first film adaptation it was on tv with Kirk Alyn as a leading man in 1948 and since then he has had hundreds of actors who have given him life such as Nicolas Cage, John Krasinski, Channing Tatum, Charlie Sheen, Mark Harmon, Jason Isaacs, Kyle MacLachlan or Breckin Meyer, who have lent their voices to him in various cartoon series, animated films and video games.

But if there is any actor that comes to mind when thinking of SupermanThose are Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill, although they are not the only ones to have put on the famous red and blue suit with the underpants on the outside. Total there are eight the men who have embodied the superhero. And they all have one thing in common: they’re handsome, with a wide chin and abs. We adore you all, just like we adore Superman and the 1978 moviethat movie days broadcasts on Monday, August 15 at 10:05 p.m. on La 2.

1) Kirk Alyn He was 38 years old when he played Superman on the series Superman and in its sequel, Atom Man vs. Superman. Kirk Alyn well differentiated the character difference between Clark Kent and Superman and was much like the comic book version, with a chiseled face topped by a curving lock of black hair on his forehead. He was never seen flying since the flight was done with a character animated by Rotoscope, a technique that was rescued in Superman Returns, with more realistic technology. After her performance, she had trouble finding other different roles.







2) George Reeves It was “man of steel” for four seasons (1952-1956). Initially the George Reeves He was not enthusiastic, he accepted the role with a very low salary despite being the star and the shootings were not easy at all. The idea was conceived as a B movie and as a pilot for a television series. It ended up being the latter and the actor was surprised when he became a national celebrity.







3) Christopher Reeve Christopher Reeve is the quintessential Supermanstar of the 1978 film and its three sequels: Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983) and Superman IV: Quest for Peace (1987). Thanks to the special effects of the late 70s the public was able to see on the big screen for the first time the superhero’s costume in full color: tight blue leggings, red underpants, and a large cape, also red.









Christopher Reeve, the Superman of the 70s and 80s After his horse accident he abandoned the role of the superhero GTRES The four films of the character did not bring him good luck: Like Kirk Alyn, Christopher Reeve was pigeonholed in a role loved by all. Furthermore, after fall off a horse in 1995He was paralyzed from the neck down. He died at the age of 52, in 2004, 15 days after his birthday and less than 10 years after that accident that shocked the entire planet. superman was dead.

4) DeanCain do you remember the series Loise and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, from 1993? It focused mainly on the figure of Clark Kent and his romance with Loise Lane, as well as the work they both did as journalists. But it was not ruled out alter ego of Kent, Superman, in no time. The series lasted four seasons and since then Dean Cain has played supporting roles in various American television series.









5) Tom Welling Following the line of the previous Superman, in the 2000s another series centered on Clark Kent took place, this time in his childhood and youth. We talk about Smallville, which takes its name from the city where Superman grows up. The series differed from the man of steel in that this time it focused mainly on the discovery and fear of his powers and his family relationship. It was on the air for a whole decade, from 2001 to 2011, and its protagonist, Tom Wellingnot only did he drive everyone crazy with his abs, but tHe also fell into the curse of the character: pigeonholed.









6) Brandon Routh And after two television series, Superman was resurrected in the cinema! The hype to see the great superhero on screen again was huge. After the enormous success of Smallville, Tom Welling was considered for the role of the hero in superman returns (2006). So was Nicolas Cage. Nevertheless, the director of the film, Bryan Singer, wanted to catch someone who was not so well known. This is how the role came to Brandon Routh, who only made this movie. It had a great reception at the box office, but Routh passed without pain or glory as Superman.









7) Henry Cavill Then came (now yes yes) the second quintessential Superman: Henry Cavill. He gained worldwide fame playing the hero in the movies man of steel (2013), Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). He has been the Superman of DC’s golden years in movies, coinciding with other superheroes in the franchise such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg. DC producers want Henry Cavill to be Superman againbut Henry Cavill has moved away from the character: in recent DC movies, Superman’s cameos have been without showing his face.









