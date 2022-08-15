What does a Fletching table do in Minecraft? Answered

The purpose of some objects and blocks in Minecraft is not immediately known. Much of the game is understood through personal discovery, which is understandable considering Minecraft is all about trial and error and survival. The block that has players scratching their heads is the Fletching tables, as everyone wants to know. What does a Fletching table do in Minecraft? This is what it is for.

What does a Fletching table do in Minecraft?

For the most part, the Fletching Table in Minecraft serves a single purpose: to provide work for lazy, unemployed villagers. Villagers who are assigned to a Fletching table will become Fletchers. Villagers will do this on their own, though they can also claim feathering tables if there aren’t enough job sites elsewhere.

That said, the Fletching table isn’t just some kind of role-playing block; provides you with a service. Unlike a crafting table, fletching tables are not used for crafting, but rather for trading. If you talk to a Fletching man at a Fletching table, they will trade you items based on rank, such as:

emeralds

Sticks

String

Feathers

trap hooks

arrows

bows

crossbows

enchanted arches

enchanted crossbows

The items available are great for new games, especially getting emeralds, which are very useful for crafting powerful beacons. So if you come across a town that lacks a feathering table, you should definitely craft one using two flints and four planks (of any kind).

Now you know what makes a fletching table in minecraft. For answers to other questions and guides, read how to make a secret door or find out what SMP means in Minecraft.

