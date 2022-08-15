What do you know about the song Of light music? If you are a fan of rock in Spanish we give you some interesting facts – Diario de Xalapa

30 years ago Rock in your Language was the spearhead of this musical genre, while in Mexico, the Caifanes reigned the scene, from Argentina, Soda Estereo, burst the market with another of their hitswhich over the years became one of his most important hymns, so we ask you, what do you know about the song Light music?

point out that It was thanks to the album “El Última Concerto” that their song “De Música Luz” became one of the group’s most important singles.Although the video of the concert has about 243 million views on YouTube, the song is here to stay and will continue to please many people.

The song is part of the album “Canción Animal”, the fifth album by the South Americans which, many say, was one of the best albums they recorded during their musical career; the theme lasts 3 minutes and 32 seconds, one of the most remembered lines is “she slept in the heat of the masses” and in the live theme “thanks total”, it is still valid to date.

Curiosities

Gustavo Cerati, rest in peace, declared in an interview that the song came about after his parents had a box with a vinyl record at home, which they called “light classics of all time.”

And it was when he participated together with Daniel Melero on the album “Conga” in 1988, that he contributed the guitar to the song “Música tarda”, which led to what would be one of the songs for which they would be remembered to this day “Of light music ”.

Was it recorded without errors?

Those who were part of the Soda Estéreo team say that the song was recorded and ran in the studio, in a single take, so a complex theme is added since there was a time when the groups played together at the same time when they recorded the songs. discs, not like now that many choose to record separately and then mix the audios together.

The studio in which they were in charge of recording “Canción animal” was Criteria Recording Studios, based in Miami, Florida, which is still in force and has had musicians like Iggy Pop and even actor Vin Diesel, a very varied repertoire. .

Unforgettable!

Without a doubt, this song is a hymn, in every place where it is heard, someone knows it and sings it, from the “thank you totally!” by Cerati at the mythical concert in Buenos Aires, to date there is no place where this song has not triumphed, for example, Coldplay has already covered it, Roxxete or Alejandra Guzmán have paid tribute to it.