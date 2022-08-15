What celebrity has this Roman numeral tattooed in honor of his mother?

Selena Gomez got a tattoo on her neck with the 76 drawn Roman numerals. It was done by a cartoonist named Bang Bang in 2012.

“The tattoo was a tribute to a family member who, according to her, means a lot to her,” the artist told the Daily Mail about the drawing. According to this and the rumors that were told at the time, the singer would have drawn that number in concrete in honor of his mother, Mandy Teefey. 76 is the year he was born.

Selena has more than 15 tattoos, most of them made with fine line strokes in discreet sizes. The first one made was a small musical note on his wrist, it represents his deep connection to music since he was born.

The relationship with his mother

Mandy Teefey brought her into the world when she was still a teenager, she was only sixteen when she became a mother. Years later, the theater student divorced Ricardo Joel Gomez and took on Selena’s upbringing alone.

“Having me at 16 had to be a great responsibility. My mother gave everything for me and had three jobs. She supported me, sacrificed her life for me,” the singer confessed in an interview.



Selena Gomez with her mother, Mandy Teefey // Gtres



Selena Gomez and her mother are not just mother and daughter, but they are friends and sometimes they have become co-workers, like when they coincided in the series “Thirteen Reasons Why” as producers of it.

Although they now have a great relationship, it is true that they have had ups and downs, distancing themselves. The first dispute was over the second chance his daughter and Justin Bieber gave each other. Likewise, Gomez’s decision to work with Woody Allen, who was accused of sexual harassment, did not excite her mother either.