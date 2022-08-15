Wet hair, the hairstyle for summer evenings by the sea

Wet hair is the solution for summer evenings

Apparently it is sweaty look is back in fashion. First on the face, thanks to Hailey Bieber which launched the trend of the glazed skin, or rather of the skin glazed like a donut before going to sleep to wake up with a glorious skin, hydrated and luminous. And now, thanks to the latest look spotted on the hair of Gabrielle Union, which is the perfect summer hair look. The actress has in fact recently published a post on her Instagram profile where she appears as a goddess with water waves, that is the waves of water that still govern when the hair is wet with a veil of gel to keep it in the fold and give it that ‘ effect, in fact, always a little sweaty. And that they are version 3.0 of the wet hair.

The return of “wet look” hair

Wet hair seemed to have been set aside in real life, even though you always see it on the runway on Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & Co. one show to another during Fashion Weeks, without washing their hair but using only the winning combo of gel and comb, which immediately makes the lengths seem deliberately disciplined. You take a cue from the fashion shows, or from the stars on the red carpets, for your summer evenings. On the one hand, you will solve the problem of always having the straightener with you, in case the hair turns out to be too frizzy or too unruly after the post-sea shower. On the other hand you will have that head of hair that looks like it has just come out of the water, like that of a mermaid, which is sensual both with jeans and with an impalpable summer dress, both with smokey eyes and with a vitamin lipstick.