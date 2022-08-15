We discovered the highest private club in the world overlooking Central Park

Access to an exclusive space where luxury, discretion, gastronomy and networking are essential requirements is a privilege. Private clubs today are marked by distinction and good taste, and the last one that has just opened its doors is called to become the most distinguished, as it holds the title of the highest private club in the world. It is located 300 meters above Manhattan, in Central Park Tower, on the 100th floor. As soon as you walk through its doors, your partners enjoy stunning 360 degree views from New York City. We go through its rooms to discover its luxurious facilities, designed by the famous design studio Rottet Studio.

Without a doubt, the coolest club in the US, San Vicente Bungalows, to which personalities of the stature of George Clooney, Michelle Obama or Leonardo Dicaprioa tough competitor has emerged: the private club in Central Park Tower. It is located on the 100th floor of the tallest residential building in the world, with 131 floors and 179 luxury apartments.

The best views of Manhattan

“When the views are so impressive, the interior design has to draw you into them, not overwhelm them,” says Lauren Rottet, head of the studio that has designed the club, which has an exceptional view of Central Park. From here, you can enjoy one of the best skyline from manhattan.

It has 4,650 square meters and each space offers a unique experience with a design, in Rottet’s own words, that “is by no means minimalist, but neither is it excessively ornate or decorated”.

It has a large ballroom with capacity for around 120 people, a private bar and restaurant with menus created by Michelin-starred chefs such as Alfred Portale, Laurent Tourondel and Gabriel Kreuther.

A comprehensive 24/7 experience

The prestigious lifestyle consultant of the company Colin Cowie Lifestyle, Colin Andrew, has designed for the private club a “comprehensive experience based on the five senses so that members enjoy comfort and tranquility 24/7”, for this it has included lights that adapt to the sunset, music that will be conditioned from morning to night and aromas personalized seasonal.

Design not to go

The bar area is inspired by film noir films, film noir, the quintessential film genre in the United States between the 1930s and 1950s. “We wanted to create a timeless, classic luxury environment, where each room had its own unique feel.but it would be part of the whole”, reports Rottet.

“The 100th floor of Central Park Tower is like nothing else in the world,” says Gary Barnett, founder and president of Extell Development Company, the company that developed Central Park Tower.

‘Healthy men in a healthy body’

Outside the 100th floor, members of the private club can enjoy other additional services, such as the terrace on the 14th floor, which has a 18 meter heated outdoor pool, solarium, private garden, games room…

The 16th floor is dedicated to wellness, with indoor pool, spatrack of squash and basketball, gym and a cabin where the most innovative beauty treatments of the moment are offered.