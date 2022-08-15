The showgirl is back to talk about her new love to the weekly Gente.

A month ago, the iconic stellar showgirl, Valeria Marinihe told al Corriere della Sera to have finally found love again, next to the Campania entrepreneur Eddy Siniscalchi, than 20 younger.

Valeria Marini, “Me and Eddy are like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck”

Age isn’t an issue for either of them and the former Bagaglino star said he found it “a wonderful man with whom she makes love from morning to night”.

Valeria is back to talk about Eddy to the weekly Peoplerevealing how they met and that there was a flashback between them that he compared to that between Lopez And Ben Affleck.

“We’ve been doing great for three months and we’re thinking big. Just like JLo and Ben Affleck, we’ve met again and fallen in love after so many years.”

In the interview with the weekly, the former Vippo of the Gf Vip he told all his love for the Neapolitan broker: