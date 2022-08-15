Valeria Marini, “Me and Eddy are like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck”
The showgirl is back to talk about her new love to the weekly Gente.
A month ago, the iconic stellar showgirl, Valeria Marinihe told al Corriere della Sera to have finally found love again, next to the Campania entrepreneur Eddy Siniscalchi, than 20 younger.
Age isn’t an issue for either of them and the former Bagaglino star said he found it “a wonderful man with whom she makes love from morning to night”.
Valeria is back to talk about Eddy to the weekly Peoplerevealing how they met and that there was a flashback between them that he compared to that between Lopez And Ben Affleck.
“We’ve been doing great for three months and we’re thinking big. Just like JLo and Ben Affleck, we’ve met again and fallen in love after so many years.”
In the interview with the weekly, the former Vippo of the Gf Vip he told all his love for the Neapolitan broker:
“We’ve been connected since mid-May, but we met many years ago. We flirted at the time, but we had lost touch. Months ago, surprisingly, we found ourselves at an important charity event. But there is. more: the next morning we met again by chance in front of a church, that of the Madonna del Pozzo, in Rome, where I go to pray. Tell me if this is not destiny? in his family, the seriousness he reserves for work, he is an entrepreneur in the real estate sector. He is respectful, gallant, affectionate, he is a gentleman at heart. And between us there is a strong attraction. Before we met again I no longer believed in love, I threw myself into work. But, you see, when you least expect it, life surprises you: a unique and passionate love has broken out between us. “