Valeria Marín steals the looks with a nice gala outfit in networks

The driver Valeria Marin is one of the best known women in the world of sports today, currently working for TUDNhowever, already has a long history in the sports world through other television stations, from where it has been in charge of showing its beauty.

Valeria Marín is one of the main hosts in TUDN sports programs, appearing mainly in sports summaries programs, providing information every night on Channel 5, in addition to having several spaces on the VIX platform.

Originally from Mexico City, 31-year-old Marín has been able to show off her beauty in each of her additions and appearances on each TV show. TUDNgaining a large number of followers who have not only been captivated by her appearances on the small screen, but also by her beauty and charisma shown on social networks.

Valeria Marín showing her beautiful figure and beauty wearing a nice outfit/Photo: Instagram

this time Marin She stole the eyes of her followers on social networks showing off her beautiful figure and beauty by sharing a selfie-type photograph wearing a beautiful evening outfit with a black skirt and white blouse, reaching thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where praise was not given. they made you wait.

Valeria Marin It has been characterized by sharing part of its work in the world of sports driving on social networks, but not only that, it also shows some of the exercise routines to stay healthy and fit, in addition to showing part of its daily life wearing its beauty in every post.