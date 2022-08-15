Uber closes its loyalty and rewards program in Mexico

Uber will end its Uber Rewards loyalty program on August 31 in Mexico, as it has informed its users by email. The closure of the program apparently applies to everyone, since TheVerge reports the same situation in the United States.

The email announcing the closure of Uber Rewards, received by several members of the Xataka Mexico team, says:

Thank you for being a part of Uber Rewards!

It’s been an amazing 5-star ride, but the Uber Rewards program is ending soon. To give you the best experience, you will continue to accumulate points and get the benefits of your level until August 31, 2022. Your points and rewards will be valid until October 31, 2022 and can be redeemed by visiting the “Account” section in the Uber and Uber Eats apps. Thanks again for being part of our community. We are looking forward to doing more trips and orders with you in the future.

An update on Uber’s help page confirms what was said in the email. The Uber Rewards loyalty program will officially close on November 1, 2022, users will continue to accumulate points and benefit from their level until August 31. From that date, they will have until October 31 to redeem their points and rewards, in the “Account” section of the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

According to Uber, nothing will replace Uber Rewards, there will be no new Uber rewards program. Nevertheless, mentions the existence of its renewed Uber One membershipformerly Uber Pass, which offers numerous benefits such as unlimited free deliveries, orders without a delivery fee, 5% discount on trips, among many others.

Uber Rewards was launched in 2018 and in 2019 it arrived in Mexico. It was presented as the loyalty program of Uber, to which tall users could access for free, and that rewarded the use of Uber platforms with rewards. The greater the use, the more points are accumulated and the better benefits are obtained. The prizes ranged from discounts on food or travel orders and priority support, to price protection on some routes, free shipping on Uber Eats orders, among others.

However, the chances of getting all those rewards have gone along with Uber Rewards, and now the only way to get benefits on Uber and Uber Eats is by paying for the Uber One membership.