Two years of government management with many promises and few achievements

THE NEW JOURNAL, CONSTANCE. – Former President Leonel Fernández launched harsh criticism this Sunday of the current administration of the Government, of which he considered that he only excites with announcements of construction works in every corner of the country where he goes, but few achievements to exhibit two years after assuming the Government .

“We are coming to August 16, two years of government will be completed by the current administration, wherever they go (the current authorities) they create the illusion of building works,” criticized the also president of the Fuerza del Pueblo party.

The ex-governor criticized that the first promise of this management was the construction of a highway that would go from Puerto Plata to Santiago, the Ámbar highway, however, two years have passed and there is no longer any talk about it.

“They took the film actor Vin Diesel to Puerto Plata to announce the construction of a film studio in Puerto Plata and they have not put a block there,” said the former president.

Fernández continued to harshly criticize the present government and stated that: “The current president is going to the provinces to announce the construction of an extension to the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) and he has not started the first one, unlike us who did the extensions of Santiago, Higuey, Mao, Bonao, San Juan, Nagua and the great remodeling of the headquarters in the capital for the benefit of the more than 400 thousand poor students, which they say to the People’s University, we do”.

In other aspects of the assessment of the current administration of the government, Leonel Fernández criticized the replacement of the OMSA buses on Winston Churchill Avenue, in the capital, by buses from private companies, making the cost of the ticket more expensive.

Constance swearing in

In the continuation of the process of expansion and consolidation of the People’s Force Party, the former President of the Republic and President of the opposition political entity, Leonel Fernández, visited the municipality of Constanza where he met with agricultural businessmen and swore in new members of the organization.

In the Municipal District, Tireo Fernández visited the residence of Agronomist Paúl Amín Piña Báez, agricultural entrepreneur, farmer, founding member of the People’s Force Party (FP) and candidate, in the past electoral process, for Director of the aforementioned District, he is currently Vice Secretary of the Secretariat of Agricultural Affairs of the political entity.

The new sworn in the People’s Force are the following: the Deputy Director of the Municipal District of Sabina, Yokaldi Peralta, the councilor of the municipality of Constanza, Emilio Corcino, Crecencio Felix Félix (Niño Culata), councilor of the PRM of the municipality of Constanza.

María Suero Abreu, president of an Intermediate Committee of the PLD, was also sworn in to the People’s Force.

John Peña Díaz, Adrián R. Fabián, Alfredo Tejada, Carlos Abel Díaz, Carlos Tiburcio, Wellin Jesús Plasencia, all from the PRM, also went to the FP.

José Rafael Victoriano, Paola Díaz, Vargas, Daniela de la Cruz, Altagracia Adames Mota, Rosa Nanci Rosa Luna, all from the PLD.

