‘Trial of the century’ part 2? Amber Heard changes legal team to appeal Johnny Depp’s trial

The so-called ‘trial of the century’ could have a second part: two months after a jury in Virginia, United States determined that Amber Heard had to pay Johnny Depp a millionaire figure for having defamed him in an opinion article, the actress of Aquaman will seek to appeal the verdict with a new legal team.

Previously, a judge denied the request that the actress presented last July to annul the trial, as she stated that not all the necessary evidence was shown to give a reliable verdict, in the same way accused a juror of not being who he said he was.

Amber Heard changes legal team

As a result of this, the actress will not leave behind her efforts to get her appeal, according to the American media TMZ, The actress contacted the Ballard Spahr firm, who agreed to support her with two lawyers: Jay Ward Brown and David L. Axelrod, as announced on Monday.

Lead attorneys successfully defended The New York Times against a recently filed libel lawsuit by Sarah Palin.

Jay Ward Brown and David L. Axelrod were confident: “We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal, as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for the entire United States.”

Heard keeps one of his former team members, Ben Rottenborn and made the decision to no longer have the services of Elaine Bredehoftwho had been one of Heard’s main legal voices before the media, even spoke about the appeals:

“Absolutely. She has excellent reasons for it. She was demonized here. A number of things were allowed in this courtroom that shouldn’t have been allowed, and they caused confusion for the jury. We weren’t allowed to tell you about the UK trial”, he argued in an interview with Today.

No further information is yet available on the legal strategy they will take to continue with the appeal process.

On the other side of the coin, Johnny Depp will return to the cinema as a director in the tape Modigliani.