“Top Gun 2” beats “Avengers: Infinity War”: is it the best film of the year and future winner of the Oscars? | Cinema and series

“Top Gun: Maverick” hit theaters to make history. Not only did it break box office records around the world, but it also achieved the unthinkable: surpassing its predecessor, which is a classic of the 80s.

In terms of collection, it spent 704 million dollars in the United States. Therefore, he left behind Marvel blockbusters such as “Captain America: civil war”, “Spider-Man: far from home” and now “avengers infinity war”.

The sequel showed us how Maverick, one of the best aviators in the Navy, returns to the Top Gun academy 30 years later. His new goal is to train elite pilots to perform a dangerous mission in enemy territory.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a 96% approval from critics and 99% from fans. Very high figures that position it as the most successful film of 2022.

Tom Cruise returned as Maverick in the second part of “Top Gun”. Photo: Composition LR/Paramount Pictures

As for its passage in the next edition of the Oscar Awards, the second part of “Top Gun” could be a strong contender in the categories of film editing, sound, visual effects and photography.

However, fans are also calling for Tom Cruise to win his first statuette for his leading role.

Where to see the movie “Top Gun”?

If you want to see the movie “Top Gun: Passion and Glory” original, you will need to have a subscription on a streaming platform. Netflix is ​​the service that has it in its catalog.