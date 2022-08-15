Tom Holland: The reason why the actor of Spider-Man deleted his social networks

After the world met peter parker as the secret identity of spider-manthe life of this teenager changed radically.

Desperate to recover his privacy, that of his family and friends, in the last tape delivered, Peter goes to Doctor Strange to find a solution, not knowing that this would lead to a fracture in the multiverse and a threat never seen before.

Why is Tom Holland the best Spider-Man?

Thanks to Tom Holland’s great performance as Spider-Man, the actor managed to win over critics and the public in general. True to the style and essence of the character, Holland is the youngest person to play Spider-Man, as he was only 19 years old when he was cast for the role.therefore it has been the closest to the age of the real character.

Holland is fun. Usually the hero unleashes his witty word while he’s fighting the most dangerous of supervillains or drops a joke at the most dramatic moment while the fate of the universe hangs in the balance. It is impossible for him to remain with his mouth closed for a single moment, ”says the character, the web super fans.

Another of the details that made Tom Holland someone very recognized is that his talent is up to the rest of the Marvel actors. “Actors like Chris Evans, Scarlett Johannsson, Robert Downey Jr. and the rest of the Avengers from Marvel Studios They are not easy, however he managed it, ”says the website.

Tom Holland retires from the networks

Despite all this, the actor announced this weekend that he decided to withdraw from social networks, as they were affecting his mental health.

According to international media, the interpreter of Spider-Man pointed out that lately the networks have been very “harmful” to their mental health. Through a video posted online, Holland called both Instagram and Twitter “overstimulating” and “overwhelming.”

“When I read things about myself online I feel trapped and spiraled and ultimately it’s detrimental to my state of mind,” the young actor added. He added that “that’s why I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

“I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but I felt compelled to come here to talk about Stem4, it is one of the many charities The Brothers Trust is proud to support, and I would like to take a moment to shed light on his fantastic work,” the actor noted in his video.

Likewise, he said that if any of his followers “feel inclined to share it with someone with whom it can resonate, I would greatly appreciate it.”

It should be clarified that, according to the actor’s words, his retirement will be only from social networks, because for the moment he has not referred to his career and a possible goodbye to this one, since it is now in one of the most recognized points worldwide.