Tom Holland quits social media for mental health: ‘It’s overwhelming’

(CNN) — Tom Holland decided to step away from social media to focus on his mental health.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star, who has been absent from digital platforms for the past few weeks, made a fleeting appearance on Instagram on Sunday to announce that he has removed the Instagram and Twitter apps from his devices.

In a three-minute video, the 26-year-old actor explained that social media apps have become “harmful” to his mind and that he “falls into a spiral” when reading things about him online.

“I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter overstimulating, overwhelming,” she told her 67.7 million followers.

“I get stuck and spiral when I read things about myself online. And ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to walk away and delete the app,” he explained.

Holland, who is currently dating her “Spider-Man: Homecoming” co-star“Zendaya also used her “very, very brief” appearance as an opportunity to spotlight UK-based teen mental health charity Stem4. Holland supports this initiative through his organization The Brothers Trust.

“There is a terrible stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help is not something to be ashamed of,” she added.

Holland signed off by telling his followers that he was “going to disappear from Instagram again.” But she thanked them for her “love and support from her.”

“I love you all and I will talk to you soon,” he said.

Holland’s video drew praise from his fans and other celebrities. Among them, the singer Justin Bieber, who commented: “I love you”.

For his part, professional wrestler Ricochet wrote: “Man, you are an inspiration to many. But what matters is your physical and mental health, so take care of yourself and come back better than ever.”