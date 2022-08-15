Tom Holland, Justin Bieber and other celebrities who left social networks for mental health | Selena Gomez | Millie Bobby Brown | Brad Pitt | Celebrities | videos | shows

Social media can be conflicting and overwhelming for many people, including many famous people. This is the case of Tom Holland, who announced his retirement from these platforms for a while in order to improve his mental health. Just like him, various figures such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, Brad Pittamong others, distanced themselves from the platforms.

Tom Holland

This Sunday, August 14, the interpreter of “Spider-Man: no way home” said that he would withdraw from social networks for a while. In this announcement, he also introduced the Stem4 organization, which he has been supporting for some time. He also talked about how users can help charities.

“Hello and goodbye. I’ve been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but felt compelled to come here to talk about Stem4. It is one of many charities that I am extremely proud to support and would like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work. Please take the time to watch my video, and if you feel inclined to share it with someone I might resonate with, I would greatly appreciate it. There is a link in my bio to The Brothers Trust Shop. Here you can buy a t-shirt and help us continue to help these amazing charities thrive. Love to all of you, and we are going to talk about mental health, ”she placed in the post that accompanied a video.

Justin Bieber

In the year 2016, Justin Bieber He was dating the 17-year-old model Sofía Richie and, after uploading a photo together on Instagram, the singer received a wave of negative comments.

For this reason, the interpreter of “Peaches” issued a strong warning: “I am going to make my Instagram private if they do not stop the hate. This is getting out of hand. If you guys are really fans you shouldn’t be so mean to people I like.”

Justin Bieber received criticism on Instagram after posting a photo with his partner. Photo: Instagram capture

Selena Gomez

One of the celebrities who had the greatest impact with social networks is Selena Gomezwho repeatedly walked away from Instagram due to the problems he contracted in his mental health after the comments made about his physique.

During a conversation with In style magazine, Selena Gomez recounted how she felt on platforms when she was very young: “There was a time when Instagram became my whole world and it was really dangerous. When I was 20, I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a time in my life when I thought I needed makeup and I never wanted to be seen without makeup.”

Selena Gomez managed to overcome this problem and now, through the aforementioned platform, the interpreter of “Lose you to love me” promotes educational content on mental health.

Selena Gomez promotes the importance of mental health through social networks. Photo: Instagram capture

Brad Pitt

Unlike his fellow professionals, Brad Pitt he does not consider that social networks are necessary for him, and he denied creating an account on the most used platforms today.

In 2019, during an interview with E! news, the protagonist of “Bullet Train” had a strong expression towards Facebook, Instagram and other applications. When asked if he would one day be seen on the aforementioned networks, he replied that “that will never happen. Life is good enough without Instagram. I don’t see the point of it.”

Brad Pitt denies creating an account on Instagram. Photo: AFP

Millie Bobby Brown

At his short 18 years, Millie Bobby Brown He is one of the most criticized figures on social networks for his appearance and changes in appearance. The star of “Stranger things” held an interview with the Allure medium and explained why she made the decision to move away from some platforms.

“It’s really hard to be hated when you don’t know who you are yet,” he said, adding, “It’s like, ‘What do they hate about me, because I don’t know who I am.’ It’s almost like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try to be that today.’ [Y luego dicen], ‘Oh no, I hate that.’ ‘Correct. Forget it. I will try to be that today. ‘Oh my God! I hate when you do that. So you just start shutting up because you’re like, ‘Who am I supposed to be? Who do they want me to be for them?

Finally, the interpreter of ‘Eleven’ revealed that she has hired a staff to manage her Instagram and Facebook networks, the only ones that are still in force so far.