Tom Holland, Justin Bieber and other celebrities who left social networks for mental health | Selena Gomez | Millie Bobby Brown | Brad Pitt | Celebrities | videos | shows

Social media can be conflicting and overwhelming for many people, including many famous people. This is the case of Tom Holland, who announced his retirement from these platforms for a while in order to improve his mental health. Just like him, various figures such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, Brad Pittamong others, distanced themselves from the platforms.

