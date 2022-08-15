Tom Hanks does not want to play a gay character again | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- Tom Hanks recently stated that he would never play a gay character again. Although performing such a role did Oscar winner for best performanceconsiders that the best thing is that a homosexual actor is the one who performs these interpretations.

I don’t think people accept inauthenticity,” he said.

Although there was a time when the actor’s name was not visible in the cast of Hollywood premieres, Hanks has returned to participate in one of the most anticipated films; Pinocchio Y Elvis.

It was precisely during an interview with New York Timeswhere the film of the life of “the king of rock and roll” was being promoted when Tom spoke of other important roles in his career.

philadelphia

In the fall of 1993, it premiered philadelphiaa production based on the life of Geoffrey Bowers, but who was called Andrew Beckett in the film, an American lawyer who was removed from his position for having homosexual preferences and for having HIV.

Hanks recalled that, at the time, he accepted the role because it was fitting that a straight man would play a gay character.

The goal of ‘Philapelphia’ was not to be afraid. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie was that I was playing a gay man,” the actor said of the Oscar-winning role.

However, also He considered that at present it would not be well seen that a heterosexual man was in charge of an LGBT+ film.

We’re beyond that now and I don’t think people will accept the inauthenticity of a straight man playing a gay man.”

After these statements, the actor wanted to make it clear that his opinion was not a criticism of the actors who today give life to a gay man.