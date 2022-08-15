Tom Cruise will return to theaters in Mexico with the revival of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – CINEMABLEND

Stop everything! Tom Cruise will return to theaters in our country thanks to the re-release of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, a film that continues its path as one of the most successful titles at the box office so far this year.

Did you want to see Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick? Don’t worry, Paramount Pictures has just confirmed that the film directed by Joseph Kosinski will return to select theaters in Mexico for a limited timeso note the following dates if you want to relive Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell’s epic stunts in an F-18.

Through a message posted on Twitter, the studio behind movies like Sonic 2, The Lost City and Scream confirmed that the film co-starring Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm, will return to theaters in our country from August 18 to 24.

At the moment it has not been revealed which are the selected cinemas to which the announcement refers. On the other hand, Cinépolis and Cinemex have not confirmed the complexes in which they will receive the film that left films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness either batman. So far the film starring Tom Cruise has exceeded one thousand 300 million dollars.

Do not forget that it will be From August 18 to 24, the re-release of Top Gun: Maverick in theaters in Mexico.