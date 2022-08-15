Tom Cruise and Margot Robbie, the highest paid in Hollywood

The highest grossing film of this 2022 has been the second installment of “Top Gun”, with a collection of around 1,000 million euros in rooms.

The success in theaters, added to the actor’s base salary and the acquisition of the film by the platforms, will make Tom Cruise pockets almost 100 million euros this year. An achievement that makes him occupy the first position in the ranking highest paid actors in Hollywood according to “Variety” magazine.

Will Smith, waiting to regain his prestige

He is followed, albeit with considerably lower earnings, by Will Smith. Away from the media spotlight since the resounding slap he gave Chris Rock At the last Oscar ceremony, the interpreter will enter about 35 million euros for starring in the film “Emancipation”.

In third and fourth place and earning almost 30 million euros for their next projects, we find ourselves tied for Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

In fifth place Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”. Your account will grow 22 million for bringing to life the next DC hero “Black Adam”.

Margot Robbie will bring the Barbie doll to life.

It is surprising that in an era marked by female empowerment, the first woman on the list is in 17th place. She is the Australian Margot Robbie, who will earn 12.5 million to embody the Barbie doll.