To save Jews and ward off Nazis, they invented a fake disease

Jewish Link Mexico- by Stephen Silver (translated by Silvia Schnessel)

“Syndrome K,” which hits digital platforms and VOD on Tuesday after screenings at Jewish film festivals, tells that little-known and safe story: how three doctors in a hospital in Rome protected a group of Jews from the Nazis. in 1943 and 1944 inventing a bogus infectious disease called Syndrome K. The prospect of contracting the disease kept the Nazis, who were occupying Rome after the fall of Mussolini, away from the hospital. The Jews held out there until the Allies liberated the city in June 1944. Photo Credit: “SYNDROME K” FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA/VIA JTA

“The story of three doctors, one of them Jewish, practicing under a false identity, who fool the SS with a fake disease that saved Jews from certain deportation,” he said, “the best pitch pitch in Hollywood.”

“Syndrome K,” which hits digital platforms and VOD on Tuesday after screenings at Jewish film festivals, tells that little-known and safe story: how three doctors in a hospital in Rome protected a group of Jews from the Nazis. in 1943 and 1944 inventing a bogus infectious disease called Syndrome K. The prospect of contracting the disease kept the Nazis, who were occupying Rome after the fall of Mussolini, away from the hospital. The Jews held out there until the Allies liberated the city in June 1944.

Edwards, who has spent most of his career as a songwriter, is not Jewish, having been raised Catholic, but grew up among the large Jewish community in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that he got the idea for the film when he saw a meme about the history of “Syndrome K” on Facebook and was surprised to discover that no one had made a documentary about it before.

The Fatebenefratelli Hospital was located very close to the Jewish Ghetto in Rome. The three doctors were Vittorio Sacerdoti, Giovani Borromeo and Adriano Ossicini. Sacerdoti was Jewish, while the other two were Catholic. Borremeo, who among other things protected the family of one of his Jewish mentors, is recognized as Righteous Among the Nations at Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial authority.

The Jews were kept in hospital rooms designated as dangerously infectious. “The Nazis thought it was cancer or tuberculosis and they ran away like rabbits,” Sacerdoti told the BBC in 2004.

The exact number of Jews saved, according to the film, is unknown, although various historical accounts have placed the number in the tens.

“That’s why I think it’s such a secret story: The doctors didn’t brag about what they did or talk about it very much,” Edwards said. He added that the history of Syndrome K is so dark that “The Battle for Rome: The Germans, the Allies, the Partisans, and the Pope, September 1943–June 1944” by the late historian Robert Katz, which is considered a definitive book on the Nazi occupation of the city, he does not mention it.

filming process

When Edwards began work on the film in 2018, he learned that Ossicini was still alive at 98 years old. Through an Italian Jewish journalist named Ariela Piattelli, Edwards and his producer went to Rome and interviewed the doctor. On that trip, he also spoke with a couple of brothers who survived hospital as children, and Pietro Borromeo, the son of Giovani Borromeo. Both Ossicini and the young Borromeo died a year after their interviews.

For interviews with the others in the film, Edwards used the USC Shoah Foundation, which has collected and archived interviews with more than 55,000 testimonies now coming to the University of Southern California.

That file included an interview with the Jewish doctor Sacerdoti from around the year 2000, conducted shortly before his death and believed to be the only one he gave. The doctor never married or had children, and there is no record of where he is buried.

Edwards praised the Shoah Foundation, founded by Steven Spielberg, for including a tagging system in their archive that allowed them to find interviews with hospital survivors previously unknown to the filmmakers.

“Without Sacerdoti we don’t have a movie,” Edwards said. “If I meet Spielberg at any point, I’m going to thank him.”

Ossicini and Pietro Borromeo are not the only voices that appear in “Syndrome K” who have already passed away. Ray Liotta, the famous actor, provided the narration for the film. He died on May 26, at the age of 67, while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic.

Edwards said he got to know Liotta a bit when their daughters went to school together during their childhood. He approached the actor to gauge his interest in narrating the film, and “two weeks later, he’s in my studio.” Liotta recorded the entire narration in three hours, in a single day in late 2019.

(Edwards added that on the day of Liotta’s arrival, he joined his editor and writer to watch the first 30 minutes of “Goodfellas,” Liotta’s best-known role, in which the actor performs voiceover narration the director calls “top five of all”)

Edwards, who has Italian citizenship through his late mother, especially appreciated Liotta’s ease with the many difficult Italian names and places in history.

“He came in, and it’s not an easy gig: It’s Fatebenefratelli Hospital, Adriano Ossicini, Giovani Borromeo, Vittorio Sacerdoti, all the Roman names, plus all the German names, all this vocabulary,” Edwards said. “And he was a really fun guy to work with, super funny, top notch professional, crass, lots of F-bombs, we just kept laughing, having fun… we’re so sorry to lose the guy.”

The director was always a fan of World War II, and two of his uncles fought in the war. But he remembers very well the first learning of him about the Holocaust.

“Probably 12 or 13 years old, I was watching TV on a Saturday morning… when I saw one of these documentaries about the Holocaust, where it showed all the atrocities and horrors. And he was horrified, he had no idea, he hadn’t even gotten to that history lesson in school yet.” He asked his father, who explained it to him.

The Holocaust, of course, can be a heavy and depressing subject, especially when one is immersed in it for a long period of time. How did Edwards handle the load?

“The story itself was more about the threat of atrocities,” he said, noting that 80% of Italian Jews survived the Holocaust, a very different percentage from most of Europe. “This is a story about people who are at their best versus people who are at their worst, and that’s what really appealed to me.”

In addition to the documentary, Edwards said he’s assembled a team to try to make a film version of the Syndrome K story. In the meantime, he appreciates the irony of the documentary’s timing.

“You can’t make those things up,” he said. “Making a movie about a fake disease in the middle of a pandemic is so ironic.”