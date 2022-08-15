Tigres vs. Santos: Results and goals | Matchday 8

tigers beat 2-0 to Saints to stay on top of the opening 2022. However, those led by Michael Herrera they suffered another expulsion, after Rafael Carioca saw the red card.

Indiscipline has been a constant in the Nuevo León complex, which is listed as the most undisciplined, so far in Apertura 2022.

The goals of Tigres vs. Santos

At a level that could bring him closer to the Mexican National Team, Sebastián Córdova excelled with the first goal of the match, after an assist from André-Pierre Gignac. The attacker is recovering the form that gave him so many spotlights in America.

Until the second part came the goal that extended the advantage of the felines, through Luis Quiñones. The Colombian made it 2-0 after a pass from ‘Diente’ López but minutes later the expulsion came.

After seeing the yellow card in the first minutes of the match, Rafael Carioca was booked for the second time, to go early to the locker room. However, the expulsion did not end up weighing on the scoreboard and the Tigres will continue to be third in the 2022 Apertura, below Rayados and Toluca, but above Pachuca, who have one less game.

Statistics of Tigres and Saints

The show is guaranteed at the Volcano. tigers He is third after seven days played, since he has barely two defeats, in exchange for five victories. In those games they have scored nine goals and only allowed six.

Saints For his part, he arrives after having thrashed Blue Cross on the last day. That was the third victory achieved by Eduardo Fentanes’ team in six games, in exchange for a draw and only two setbacks. Two teams that want to seriously fight for the title.

What time do Santos vs Tigres play?

The Saints vs. Tigers It will be played on Sunday, August 14 at 7:05 p.m. Central Mexico time. In Azteca Deportes you will have the coverage of the meeting totally live.

