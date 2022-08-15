Tigres defeated Santos, despite remaining with 10 men throughout the second half

tigers won a valuable 2-0 victory over Saints in the last match of Day 8. The royal team begins to raise its hand as a serious candidate for the title.

The feline team was superior to the Warriors during the 90 minutes, because from the start of the match they went with everything to the front in search of hurting the rival, since they knew that a victory at home would make them sleep in the first place of the table .

Despite his multiple attempts to go ahead on the scoreboard, the goal did not fall thanks to the fact that Charles Acevedogoalkeeper of the Laguneros showed off with some saves that drowned out the goal cry of the locals, and it was, until the 26th minute, that he appeared Andre Pierre Gignac to attend to Sebastian Cordovawho with a great definition managed to shake the nets to make it 1-0.

After Córdova’s annotation, those led by Michael Herrera They insisted on the rival area looking to extend their advantage, but the lack of forcefulness and an Acevedo who came out in a big way were factors for those of St nicolas went to rest won by the minimum.

In the plugin, tigers he went out with the same impetus and very soon, they got their reward. At 55′ he appeared Luis Quinones inside the area and took the shot that ended up embedded in the goal of Saintsa team that in the last minutes and after the expulsion of Rafael Carioca they tried to react, but it did not reach them and they went home empty-handed.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: TIGRES: YEFERSON SOTELDO WAS ANNOUNCED AS A NEW PLAYER OF SANTOS DE BRAZIL